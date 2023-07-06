Home » Technology – Large majority of parents want digital literacy as a learning goal in schools
Business

Technology – Large majority of parents want digital literacy as a learning goal in schools

by admin
Technology – Large majority of parents want digital literacy as a learning goal in schools

School children with tablets in Uruguay Image: AFP

A large majority of parents in Germany and Europe consider digital skills to be extremely important for their children’s future. This was the result of a representative survey for the Vodafone Foundation.

A large majority of parents in Germany and Europe consider digital skills to be extremely important for their children’s future. This applies to 79 percent of those surveyed in Germany, according to a representative survey for the Vodafone Foundation in Düsseldorf, which was available to the AFP news agency on Thursday. The opinion research institute Ipsos surveyed ten thousand parents of school-age children in ten European countries between the end of February and the beginning of March.

In addition to Germany, these included Great Britain, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey and Hungary. 86 percent of parents in Germany and 89 percent of parents in Europe support the idea of ​​introducing digital competence as a central learning goal in schools.

The Managing Director of the Vodafone Foundation Germany, Matthias Graf von Kielmansegg, said: “Now we have to make sure that we also develop our children’s skills in areas such as resilience, critical thinking and creative problem-solving in order to prepare them for the challenges of the digital future. “

According to the survey, German parents saw themselves more frequently as digital beginners at 36 percent in a European comparison (29 percent). School equipment is also rated somewhat poorer in this country. 57 percent of parents in Germany find their children’s school well equipped to provide high-quality digital education. This value was 62 percent for the other European countries.

See also  CPI in Shaanxi rose by 0.3% year-on-year in May, food, tobacco and liquor prices have the greatest impact on CPI|CPI-News-China Business Network

HOME PAGE

You may also like

Overnight money: DKB, Comdirect, ING – the beginning...

In the Santanchè case, the government regroups. Own...

Parental allowance: EUR 150,000 per couple – what...

Enel, the Italian utility confirms its stake in...

Yanqing Converter Station of Zhangbei Flexible DC Power...

Colosseum, the vandal repents: “I didn’t know it...

Artificial intelligence: “Superintelligence” could disempower humanity, developers warn

The Peso Soars to a New All-Time High,...

Moe: according to JPMorgan rates could rise to...

Hang Seng Index Opens Lower as New Energy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy