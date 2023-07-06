Technology – Large majority of parents want digital literacy as a learning goal in schools

School children with tablets in Uruguay Image: AFP

A large majority of parents in Germany and Europe consider digital skills to be extremely important for their children’s future. This applies to 79 percent of those surveyed in Germany, according to a representative survey for the Vodafone Foundation in Düsseldorf, which was available to the AFP news agency on Thursday. The opinion research institute Ipsos surveyed ten thousand parents of school-age children in ten European countries between the end of February and the beginning of March.

In addition to Germany, these included Great Britain, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey and Hungary. 86 percent of parents in Germany and 89 percent of parents in Europe support the idea of ​​introducing digital competence as a central learning goal in schools.

The Managing Director of the Vodafone Foundation Germany, Matthias Graf von Kielmansegg, said: “Now we have to make sure that we also develop our children’s skills in areas such as resilience, critical thinking and creative problem-solving in order to prepare them for the challenges of the digital future. “

According to the survey, German parents saw themselves more frequently as digital beginners at 36 percent in a European comparison (29 percent). School equipment is also rated somewhat poorer in this country. 57 percent of parents in Germany find their children’s school well equipped to provide high-quality digital education. This value was 62 percent for the other European countries.

