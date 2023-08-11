Teledyne FLIR Defense Awarded $93.9 Million Contract to Supply Black Hornet® 3 Systems to US Army

Teledyne FLIR Defense, a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies, has been selected by the US Army to supply its Black Hornet® 3 systems in a contract worth $93.9 million. The five-year IDIQ contract includes the delivery of Black Hornet 3 unmanned aerial systems (UAS), controllers, spare parts, and training. Since 2018, the Army has procured these devices as part of the Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) program, with total orders surpassing $125 million for the multifunctional drone.

The Black Hornet PRS, weighing only 33 grams and with a flight range of up to 25 minutes, transmits live and still images in high definition, making it crucial for operations in conflict zones. The drones are currently being used by Ukrainian forces, thanks to donations from Britain and Norway. Norway has recently ordered an additional 1,000 UAS systems. FLIR Defense has supplied over 20,000 Black Hornet PRS systems to more than 40 countries, demonstrating their success in various missions and adverse contexts.

The Black Hornet 3 is designed and manufactured in Norway by FLIR Defense, and the company plans to continue investing in the development of unmanned technologies and smart sensors. These technologies are revolutionizing the dynamics of contemporary battlefields. Dr. JihFen Lei, Vice President of FLIR Defense, highlighted the Black Hornet 3’s ability to provide accurate information to soldiers on missions.

Teledyne FLIR, established in 1978, specializes in unmanned and intelligent sensing systems. As a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies, the company employs approximately 4,000 people globally. Its mission is to develop technologies that assist in quick and effective decision-making in critical situations.

Teledyne Technologies, known for its advanced digital imaging, instrumentation, and engineering systems products, primarily serves the defense and aerospace industries. With operations in various regions, including the US, UK, and Europe, the company is recognized for its significant contributions in technology.

For more information about Teledyne FLIR, visit its official page or follow its official account @flir.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

