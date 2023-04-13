Shares in Tencent Holdings Ltd. , 0700.HK , fell on Wednesday after the Chinese internet giant’s largest shareholder said it planned to reduce its stake in the company by another significant amount.

Prosus, which is majority-owned by South Africa’s Naspers, said a day earlier it intends to start selling more Tencent shares this week to fund a share buyback program that began last year. The additional stake that Prosus set aside for sale was worth about $4.6 billion as of Tuesday’s close.

Shares of Tencent fell 5.2 percent, taking the company’s market value to about $435 billion. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Tencent has also been buying back shares to help ease pressure on the share price. Tencent’s Hong Kong-listed shares have risen 13 percent this year.

In 2001, before Tencent went public, Naspers bought a third of the Chinese company for $34 million. Prosus was formed in 2019 to hold Naspers’ international assets.

