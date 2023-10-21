Home » Tesla, 1 million cars delivered in Europe
Tesla, 1 million cars delivered in Europe

New record for Tesla. Elon Musk’s company has reached the milestone of the first million cars delivered in Europe, thus confirming its central role among electric car producers. In over ten years, Tesla has achieved six-figure sales in the Old Continent, going from very complex moments to the current splendor. If the first years were not easy for the Californian brand, as underlined by the decidedly negative balance sheets, today the Palo Alto company represents a point of reference when it comes to mobility and charging infrastructure.

Tesla, the turning point in 2018

The turning point for Tesla in Europe? 2018, with the launch of the Model 3 at the Paris Motor Show. In addition to its generalist positioning, the success of the Tesla Model 3 is linked to the strong price reductions that arrived at the beginning of 2023 and to a hardware and software package that is among the best on the market. As Tesla points out, between 2018 when only Model S and Model

The importance of the Supercharger network

Among Tesla’s many firsts is that of having understood before anyone else the importance of providing a charging network to its customers. Today the Supercharger network has over 1,000 stations and 13,000 bays in Europe. In 12 major European markets, more than 85% of motorways and major roads are within 60 minutes of a Supercharger. In 2023, during the first 3 quarters of the year, an average of 8 new Supercharger stalls were opened every day in Europe.

