The American electric car maker Tesla announced in a press release an investment of “more than 3.6 billion dollars” to expand its factory in Nevada, where in particular its electric truck, called the Semi, is produced. “We will invest over $3.6 billion more to continue developing the megafactory in Nevada,” Tesla said in its statement. This is slightly more than the initial investment to build the factory, which amounted to $3.5 billion in 2014, Tesla said.

In reality, two new plants will be created, the manufacturer specifies: the first will produce the cells for the batteries, with the “capacity to produce batteries sufficient for 1.5 million light vehicles a year”, and the second will be the “first mass production plant. Tesla plans to recruit 3 thousand people. The Nevada plant is Tesla’s first “mega-factory” that began producing batteries in 2017. Since announcing construction in 2014, Tesla says it has invested $6.2 billion in Nevada and has directly hired more than 11 thousand people. Tesla now has four “mega-factories”, in addition to that of Nevada: New York, Shanghai, Berlin, and the last one, that of Texas, which covers an area equivalent to a hundred football fields, and has been operational since end of 2021.

