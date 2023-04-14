Listen to the audio version of the article

Head cuts prices again. After an initial cut announced in January, the Californian brand has further lowered the price lists of its models on the main markets, including Italy, with the aim of supporting demand and consequently production volumes and deliveries. The new price cut primarily concerns the Model 3. For the rear-wheel drive RWD version, the base price has remained unchanged at 41,490 euros, but the Long Range drops from 52,990 euros to 48,990 euros and the Performance goes from 59,990 euros to 53,990 euros.

As for Model Y, the price list starts at 46,990 euros for the Standard, from 53,990 euros for the Long Range and from 59,900 euros for the Performance. The price list cut is also foreseen for Model S and Model X. In more detail, the Model S now has a price list that starts at 105,990 euros, with the Plaid version starting at 130,900 euros, while for the Model X it starts at 114,900 euros for the basic version and from 134,990 euros for the Plaid version. To understand, once again, how the customers who have bought a car from the “divine” Elon brand in the past months and weeks will take it.