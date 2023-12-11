Home » Tesla Cybertruck vs Ford F-150: A New Era in the Pick-Up Battle
Tesla Cybertruck vs Ford F-150: A New Era in the Pick-Up Battle

Tesla Cybertruck vs Ford F-150: A New Era in the Pick-Up Battle

Last week, the highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck made its official presentation, marking its entry into the North American market. The sleek and innovative pick-up is set to compete with established models such as the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado in the fiercely competitive segment of the market.

To gauge the potential of the Cybertruck, comparisons were made with the most radical variant of the Ford F-150. Equipped with three electric motors, the Cybertruck boasts an impressive 845 HP and 930 Nm of torque, while the Ford F-150 features a supercharged 5.2 V8 engine delivering 700 HP and 870 Nm of torque.

One key difference between the two models is their weights, with the Ford F-150 weighing 2,703 kg compared to the Cybertruck’s 3,084 kg, raising questions about how this might affect performance.

With the Cybertruck’s arrival, the stage is set for an exciting battle in the pick-up market, and car enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the outcome of this budding rivalry.

