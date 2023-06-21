Tesla is a member of the S&P 500 ESG index

Tesla rejoined the S&P 500 ESG index, the market index focused on sustainable investing, after the electric-car maker added environmental insights.

Last year Tesla was excluded from the index due to various problems such as complaints of racial discrimination and accidents related to its self-driving vehicles. The removal prompted the CEO Elon Musk responding with tweets like “ESG is a scam”. Tesla’s reinclusion is largely symbolic, because only about $8 billion of assets track the S&P 500 ESG, a tiny fraction of the $15.6 trillion of assets track the S&P 500, according to his supplier, part of S&P Global.

