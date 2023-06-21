Home » IVECO The Group launches the Week of Sustainability and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – Companies
World

IVECO The Group launches the Week of Sustainability and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – Companies

by admin
IVECO The Group launches the Week of Sustainability and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – Companies

IVECO Group has launched the “Week of Sustainability and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I)”, a new initiative for which the entire organisation, which has over 35,000 people, has been invited to participate in a rich activity program from 19 to 23 June.

The senior leaders of the Iveco Group play a leading role, hosting daily live streams and round tables to explore the four sustainability priorities that define the Group’s Environmental Social Governance (ESG) strategy: carbon footprint, occupational and products, life cycle thinking and inclusion & engagement.

Particular attention is given to DE&I through networking initiatives, training and focus groups on relevant topics such as the exploration of prejudices and how to reduce them, and an awareness campaign which coincides with Pride Month. These and many other DE&I projects carried out during the year in all our regions, reaffirm the Group’s commitment to be in solidarity with all those who contribute their different strengths, as envisaged by one of the Company’s Values (“we contribute different strengths”).

Local teams are coordinating volunteer projects around the world in support of the communities where the Iveco Group operates, with employees working hand in hand with NGOs in several cities including Bangkok, Cordoba, Istanbul, Madrid, Shanghai, Sete Lagoas, Ulm, Vysoke Myto and Turin.

See also  practices and sanctions, what you need to know

You may also like

Udinese market – A new team entered in...

Marijana Mićić biography | Entertainment

Happy music day to all Cameroonians in the...

HIGHWAYS Work on the fourth lane on the...

The bear entered the house and ate flint...

The Chinese economy is not growing as it...

Frost again between the US and China after...

The number of victims of the shipwreck accident...

There had long been doubts and skepticism about...

The traces of the Italian test at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy