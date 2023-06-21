IVECO The Group launches the Week of Sustainability and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – Companies

IVECO Group has launched the “Week of Sustainability and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I)”, a new initiative for which the entire organisation, which has over 35,000 people, has been invited to participate in a rich activity program from 19 to 23 June.

The senior leaders of the Iveco Group play a leading role, hosting daily live streams and round tables to explore the four sustainability priorities that define the Group’s Environmental Social Governance (ESG) strategy: carbon footprint, occupational and products, life cycle thinking and inclusion & engagement.

Particular attention is given to DE&I through networking initiatives, training and focus groups on relevant topics such as the exploration of prejudices and how to reduce them, and an awareness campaign which coincides with Pride Month. These and many other DE&I projects carried out during the year in all our regions, reaffirm the Group’s commitment to be in solidarity with all those who contribute their different strengths, as envisaged by one of the Company’s Values (“we contribute different strengths”).

Local teams are coordinating volunteer projects around the world in support of the communities where the Iveco Group operates, with employees working hand in hand with NGOs in several cities including Bangkok, Cordoba, Istanbul, Madrid, Shanghai, Sete Lagoas, Ulm, Vysoke Myto and Turin.

