Tesla Model 3 restyling, everything we know about the American electric sedan

The Tesla Model 3 facelift could debut soon. While awaiting official confirmation from the company led by Elon Musk, the photos leaked on the net would confirm the arrival of an updated Model 3. The access model to the Tesla range, awaiting the debut of the much heralded Model 2, was photographed with a revised front characterized by the new projectors and the absence of the fog lights mounted on the current one.
Tesla Model 3 Project Highland
Project Highland. This is the name of the project linked to the restyling of the Model 3. The first news relating to Project Highland dates back to 2022, when there was talk of a revised Model 3 built with even more efficient production processes. In addition to the updated aesthetics, the Model 3 restyling could introduce various innovations on board such as new materials, new Autopilot functions and probable instrumentation in front of the driver inspired by what has already been seen on the Model X. Autonomy should also increase, both for two-wheel and four-wheel drive versions.
Tesla Model 3 restyling, prices down?
The most interesting news of the Model 3 restyling could be a list price reduced to the current one. How will this be possible? Thanks to the continuous improvement of production processes, efficiency and the supply chain.

