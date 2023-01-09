Home Business Tesla Model S and Model X Dual Motor 4wd, which can be ordered in Italy
Orders for models in Italy are open Tesla Model S e Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, driven by two permanent magnet motors. Thanks to a low drag coefficient aerodynamics and at a reduced weight, the Model S and Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive can travel respectively 634 e 576 kilometers on a single charge (Wltp) and sprint from 0 to 100 kilometers in 3.2 seconds and 3.9 seconds. Among the novelties the round steering wheel for Model S and Model X, both as a configuration option and as a retrofit offered at 900 euros, red calipers on Plaid models and the Tesla logo on the Model X tailgate instead of the T badge. deliveryaccording to the official website, expected by March 2023.

Price Tesla Model S Dual Motor all-wheel drive

How much does the Tesla Model S Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive cost? The electric sedan is marketed starting at 115,990 euros, to which you can add pastel, metallic and mica colors (offers from 1,850 to 3,200 euros), 21-inch alloy wheels (4,950 euros), black and white or cream (2,500 euros), advanced Autopilot (3,800 euros), autonomous driving “at maximum potential” (7,500 euros) and wall connector (500 euros). Total price of a full-featured Tesla Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive? 134.640 euro.

Price Tesla Model X Dual Motor all-wheel drive

How much does the Tesla Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive cost? The electric crossover is marketed starting at 124,990 euros, to which you can add pastel, metallic and mica colors (offers from 1,850 to 3,200 euros), 22-inch alloy wheels (5,950 euros), black and white or cream (2,500 euros), six-seater passenger compartment (7,900 euros), seven-seater passenger compartment (4,300 euros), advanced Autopilot (3,800 euros), autonomous driving “at maximum potential” (7,500 euros) and wall connector (500 euros). Total price of a full-featured Tesla Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive? 152.540 euro.

