Tesla Model Y declining but still leading sales in Europe. VW golf returns to the rankings

The phenomenon of the Chinese MG continues: +91% for the brand and +887% for the MG 4

Among the numbers elaborated by Jato for the month of September, one does not go unnoticed, that relating to the MG 4 which sold 7,313 units. A value which, if compared to September 2022, leads to a percentage change of + 887%. Not to mention that even the brand, English in name but Chinese in fact, continues to grow overall given that in September it sold 26,500 units for an increase of 91%. The volume of the Anglo-Chinese brand since the beginning of the year amounted to 163,200 units, an increase of 126%. In the same period the MG 4 sold a total of 57,800 units.

Remaining within the MG brand, the ZS which was recently renewed, while maintaining clear stylistic inspirations from the Mazda CX5, is gaining more and more ground: in September, in fact, with an increase of 118% thanks to the 11,862 units registered it was, became the 12th best-selling SUV in Europe.

Other models that achieved good results again based on Jato Dynamics data were the Nissan Juke, up 93% thanks to 8,583 units sold, the Seat/Cupra Leon (+ 93%), the BMW %), the Mercedes GLC (+269%) and finally also the other BMW X1 up by 177%.

Volkswagen always at the top of the European sales charts

In the ranking of the 10 best brands in Europe in the month of September, Volkswagen remains largely in the lead with 114,402 units sold for a growth of 7%, followed by Toyota with 73,814 sales + 8% and Mercedes with 67,016 units sold + 11%. Followed by Audi with 63,885 sales + 20% and BMW with 61,726 units sold + 12%. In sixth place is Renault with 58,718 sales + 11%, seventh is Skoda with 58,176 units sold + 8%, eighth is Peugeot with 56,452 units sold + 5%, ninth is Ford with 52,929 sales – 8% and Kia with 52,557 units sold + 3%.

