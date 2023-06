The latest data received from the Federated Chamber of Automotive Industries shows that Tesla sold 3,178 units of the Model Y in May, surpassing the Toyota RAV4 as Australia’s best-selling SUV and third best-selling car of any type.

The only models to beat the Model Y were the Toyota Hi-Lux (5,772) and Ford Ranger (4,110). Both cars are now available as electric from conversion specialist ROEV. The Tesla Model 3 was Australia’s third best-selling EV with 1,298 units sold in May.