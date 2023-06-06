Marshall Glikman leaves the Euroleague | Sport

The leader of the strongest club competition is retiring.

Source: Profimedia

Euroleague announced that the executive director of that competition Marshal Glikman he leaves. After just one season since taking over from Giordi Bertomeu, he will step down on July 31. The company “ECA”, which manages the competition, will consider the possibility of him remaining in an advisory capacity for the next two years, and a new executive director of the organization will be elected.

Basketball fans here mostly read about Glikman during the period in which Zvezda was fined for unpaid debts to players. Only he could amnesty the Serbian club and enable the registration of Fakunda Kampac, but the Argentine had to wait from December to March to play for the red and whites.

“That word, amnesty. The only power I have as CEO is to amnesty somebody. Amnesty means you made the whole thing go away like it never happened. It wasn’t a question of whether or not Campazzo could play. It doesn’t matter with Kampac. We had to preserve the integrity of the system, we were doing exactly what the Management Review Commission asked us to do. So I felt it was not appropriate for the CEO to step in now and change something that had been in the works for some time,” he said is Glickman.