Tesla: offers free fast charging for 3 months in the US

Tesla recently introduced a three-month free fast charging offer in the US with the goal of boosting sales of Model 3 sedans and clearing inventory by the end of the quarter.

The offer is valid for new Model 3 buyers who receive delivery by June 30 and was launched despite all versions of the Model 3 earning the full $7,500 US federal tax credit earlier this month.

Earlier this week, several charging station companies joined Ford Motor and General Motors in adopting Tesla’s North American charging standard.

Tesla cut the prices of its vehicles several times in the first few months of this year, with CEO Elon Musk saying he is willing to compromise profit margins to drive continued sales growth. In the first quarter, the automaker delivered 422,875 vehicles and will need to pick up the pace to meet its annual goal of 1.8 million units.

In addition to using its network of superchargers to drive sales of in-stock Model 3s, Tesla is offering three years of free fast charging to entice customers to pick up the more expensive Model S and Model X models by the end. of the quarter.