Tesla self-driving taxi Robotaxi has been put on the agenda Musk previously revealed that it will develop

DoNews reported on December 3 that Tesla held a delivery ceremony for the Tesla Semi electric truck today. At the scene, Tesla previewed a new model in advance when introducing its product plans, but the appearance of this car was not made public.

When Musk was asked about his favorite Tesla vehicle design, he said it was the next one coming out, but he couldn’t talk about it.

According to Tesla, the company’s current product lineup covers major ground vehicles, including Mode S/Y for luxury cars/SUVs, Model 3 for mid-size cars, Tesla Semi for commercial vehicles, and pure vehicles. Electric pickup truck Cybertruck.

It is reported that Tesla’s new self-driving taxi Robotaxi has also been put on the agenda, but at present, everything about this car has not been revealed except its existence itself, and we know nothing about it at present.

Musk said it would be “futuristic.” To confirm this, Tesla’s design chief added that the “emergence of autonomous driving” is the future of transportation, which will “fundamentally change the form of the car, the way it is used and the way the space inside is used”.