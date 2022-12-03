In an audience with members of the “Leaders of Peace” NGO, Pope Francis stressed that the use of force to resolve disputes is a sign of weakness and vulnerability, and that education is key to building peace.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received members of Leaders pour la Paix at the Vatican on December 2. Promoted by former French prime minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin, the group aims to raise public awareness of international crises and promote new initiatives in favor of peace.

In his speech, the Pope thanked the organization for its efforts, especially for the Itinerant School of Peace event they organized at the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome. Peace, the Pope noted, requires various forms of reconciliation, shared values, and “a path of education and formation”. “We understand that the human family, threatened by war, faces a growing danger: a lack of will to build peace.”

The building of peace “requires us to be creative and to go beyond the conventions of international relations when necessary”, while also rejecting the use of force to resolve disputes. The sacrifice of human life, suffering and destruction are not “side effects” of war, but “international crimes”.

The pope reiterated that the use of force to settle disputes is “a sign of weakness and vulnerability”. On the contrary, “it takes courage to negotiate, to mediate and to initiate reconciliation”, the courage to “be a builder of universal fraternity”. In addition, we also need “more courage to join hands to solve the plight of the weakest”. At stake is “the hope of life, not theoretical peace”.

“Peacebuilding thus means promoting and supporting development processes to eradicate poverty, fight hunger, ensure health and care, safeguard our common home, promote fundamental rights, and overcome discrimination.”

The Pope concluded by asking God to bless the members of the Peace Leaders and to protect their work.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn