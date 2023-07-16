Testament Berlusconi, it’s war. From Fascina to the unsealed envelope: the knots

Family photo (2010). Photo: weekly Chi

Berlusconi, unsealed envelope and the offending sentence of the will: the knots

New question marks emerge about the will of Silvio Berlusconi. While on the one hand the wills have been viewed, on the other a (crucial) “knot” has not yet been resolved. As noted by the Tempo.it there is an important point poorly digested by the heirs (from his son Pier Silvio to his eldest daughter Marina, up to the youngest of the house): the bequests bestowed on his last companion martha fascinatesof the brother Paolo Berlusconiand his right arm Marcello Dell’Utri. The sum left by the Cav to the three is ben 230 million euros, which Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi would like to avoid donating. For this reason, the Knight’s five children, explains Tempo.it, set to work, turning to various experts in succession law for whom the will would be contestable.

