Home » Testament Berlusconi, it’s war. From Fascina to the unsealed envelope: the knots
Business

Testament Berlusconi, it’s war. From Fascina to the unsealed envelope: the knots

by admin
Testament Berlusconi, it’s war. From Fascina to the unsealed envelope: the knots

Family photo (2010). Photo: weekly Chi

Berlusconi, unsealed envelope and the offending sentence of the will: the knots

New question marks emerge about the will of Silvio Berlusconi. While on the one hand the wills have been viewed, on the other a (crucial) “knot” has not yet been resolved. As noted by the Tempo.it there is an important point poorly digested by the heirs (from his son Pier Silvio to his eldest daughter Marina, up to the youngest of the house): the bequests bestowed on his last companion martha fascinatesof the brother Paolo Berlusconiand his right arm Marcello Dell’Utri. The sum left by the Cav to the three is ben 230 million euros, which Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi would like to avoid donating. For this reason, the Knight’s five children, explains Tempo.it, set to work, turning to various experts in succession law for whom the will would be contestable.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Santanchè, the 2.7 million to be returned to Invitalia and "the mistrust does not go away"

You may also like

Beijing Stock Exchange Adds 2 New Companies: Huaxin...

The Deadly Trend of ‘Chroming’: A Warning for...

Why fewer and fewer people can afford a...

Melons of struggle and government: the EU in...

Fuel aid: Only 38.4 million euros paid out,...

Green pass and new vaccinations: WHO reform undermines...

5 million are underpaid in the Italy of...

Philipp Schröder, founder of 1KOMMA5°, talks about the...

Tesla’s First Production Cybertruck Electric Pickup Rolls Off...

Criticism of the GEG: the government paid external...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy