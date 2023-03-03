Home Business That’s what Thomas Freude says about the protective shield insolvency
Business

That’s what Thomas Freude says about the protective shield insolvency

by admin
That’s what Thomas Freude says about the protective shield insolvency

WirtschaftsWoche: Mr Freude, the corona pandemic first weighed on the fashion trade. Now, in view of the war in Ukraine and the rising cost of living, the mood to buy has plummeted. What are the consequences for Peek & Cloppenburg?
Thomas Freude: The fashion trade is in crisis. This applies to Peek & Cloppenburg KG, Düsseldorf, as well as to the entire industry. The luxury segment and the discount area are still functioning, but business is collapsing in the middle. This even applies to the online business, with which hardly any clothing retailer makes money, including P&C. It is clear to us that we must take countermeasures quickly and get the company back on track.

See also  Chen Yuhan of Zhongnan Construction: Putting cash flow management first to ensure long-term stability_Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

Barabino & Partners celebrates 15 years of business...

Shortage of workers – are there not enough...

Made in Italy, shopping boom in Switzerland and...

A total of over 4,000 units of Avita...

Bafin warns against partial sale of real estate

possible interventions under study

SAP CFO: 9.6 million euros severance payment

Morocco: 2000 participants expected at the African Digital...

China Mobile’s 400G all-optical network sets a record...

ChatGPT and Co. – Artificial intelligence poses unexpected...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy