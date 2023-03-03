Ergin Ataman confirmed that Vasilije Micić does not need surgery and that he will soon return to the field.

Source: MN Press

Vasilije Micić suffered an injury in the match against Asvel, and then there were speculations that he could end the season. After that game, Ergin Ataman shocked everyone when he said that, but now different information is coming. The coach of Efes confirmed that the injury is not of a serious nature and that he could return to the field very soon.

After the victory in Athens against Panathinaikos (87:82), the Turkish expert said that things are developing well. “Micić started with individual trainings, along with therapy. The situation is better in the last two or three days. I spoke with him before coming to Greece. He will join team training at the beginning of next week. If he feels good, he will play,” Ataman said.

He did not want to talk about the specific dates of his return. “The problem was that he tried to train twice and immediately felt pain in his knee. Someone also mentioned surgery, but the doctors told us that it is not necessary at this time. I hope that with therapy he will be back very soon. Vasa is a fantastic player who has given us so much in the last four years.“

Due to a serious accident and train collision in Greece, there were rumors that the match between Panathinaikos and Ephesus could be postponed. “For me personally, it would be better if the match was postponed and played in a better situation. The Greek government could have said that the match was not played, if that had happened we would have immediately returned to Istanbul. We came on a private flight, I talked about it with the general manager, the Euroleague was also contacted. They explained to us that we have to play. It’s hard, but that’s life sometimes. I repeat, if a different decision had been made, we would have left Athens immediately,” Ataman concluded.