Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner spoke openly about his future and offers from England before the game in the German Bundesliga against his ex-club VfL Wolfsburg. “I’ve already had inquiries from the Premier League, but I turned them down,” said the Austrian in an interview with the “Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung”.

“I have been working with a personality developer for 25 years. We always say: It comes as it comes – and that’s right. What I do know is: I don’t want to be a coach until I’m 65 years old, probably not until I’m 60 either.”

“I just really enjoy my job”

The 48-year-old Glasner switched from LASK to the German Bundesliga in 2019. He led VfL Wolfsburg into the Champions League in 2021, and Eintracht Frankfurt to win the Europa League a year later. “In the past six years I’ve been champion in Austria in the second division, followed by Europa League and Champions League qualification, then Europa League qualification again, then Champions League, Champions League again and then Europa -League title. I just really enjoy my job – maybe that’s why I don’t think so much about what might come one day,” he said.

His move from Wolfsburg to Frankfurt in 2021 was preceded by months of disagreements with the then VfL managing director Jörg Schmadtke. But in the meantime, according to Glasner, both could drink coffee together normally again. “Yes, that would not be a problem,” said the coach. “Jörg wrote to me again and again, he also congratulated me on winning the Europa League. We can talk to each other normally.”

