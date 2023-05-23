Home » That’s why a stock market crash could be imminent, according to Morgan Stanley
Business

That’s why a stock market crash could be imminent, according to Morgan Stanley

by admin
That’s why a stock market crash could be imminent, according to Morgan Stanley

Trader Joseph Lawler works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 6, 2015.
REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Mike Wilson, CIO of Morgan Stanley, expects the US index S&P 500 to bottom out between 3000 and 3300 points.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

See also  Anima acquires 80% of Castello SGR. Deal increases business diversification (analysts)

You may also like

Acea. with Euro 7 sting of 2 thousand...

According to the former economy minister, Russia’s economy...

Africa: Chinese imports down in 2023

Disability: Insurance comparison of the best policies

Mattarella, tribute to Falcone: “The mafia is a...

That’s how much people earn in Germany in...

Focusing on restoring and expanding demand is the...

So companies embrace sustainability

Henry Kissinger’s 100th birthday: what is his legacy?

The initial value of the manufacturing PMI in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy