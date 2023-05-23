Maria Giovanna Maglie died, the journalist was 70 years old – breaking latest news

Of Claudio Bozza

Maglie had spoken about his illness last December. she died today in Rome, at San Camillo Forlanini. Salvini’s memory: Italy still needed you so much. Mentana: Combative journalist, strong woman, with her ideas and her polemical vis

Maria Giovanna Maglie dead Tuesday 23 May: the journalist and columnist was 70 years old. Francesca Chaouqui gave her announcement on Twitter: I was next to her, she fought until the end as always. Last December Maglie had talked about his illness

and the surgeries she had undergone.

+++My friends, @mgmaglie returned this Morning to the Father’s House. was taken to San Camillo Forlanini last night for a venous complication and expired a little while ago. I was next to her, she fought to the end as always. Now at peace. +++ — Francesca Chaouqui (@FrancescaChaouq) May 23, 2023

The journalist’s long ordeal began in December last year. I was on tv, the night of the electoral marathon, a guest at Fourth Republic… At a certain point the light turned off. Maglie recounted this in an interview with Courier. from his hospital bed, the most difficult moment of his life. The reporter’s heart was about to give out. An emergency operation at the European hospital in Rome saved her life. Everything seemed resolved, then complications arrived: One after another, a curse.

Here the portrait – From the beginnings of the Unit to the support of the League: the career of Maria Giovanna Maglie by Paolo Conti

The journalist, after a debut at l’Unit and many years into Rai, for some time she had been engaged as a commentator on various TV programs. But after those very delicate heart operations, things have never been put right on a clinical level. In the newspaper founded by Gramsci, Maglie was sent to Latin America. Then, due to profound disagreements with the PCI, you leave the newspaper and go in Rai. On public television, at the outbreak of the Gulf War, in 1990 she was sent to the Middle East for the Tg2. In recent years she had politically approached the positions of the League, led by Matteo Salvini. See also Be careful because poor concentration and muscle aches could be due to the lack of this important mineral for health



The memory of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is passionate: Farewell to Maria Giovanna Maglie. Strong, intelligent, combative, a serious professional and always ready for confrontation. We will miss you. My sincere condolences to all of her loved ones.

Among the first to remember it there is also Salvini: Bon voyage Maria Giovanna, friend with a strong and original voice, passionate speaker, journalist and refined intellectual, above all a courageous, independent and free woman. Italy still needed you so much, you will be missed my friend.





Maria Giovanna Maglie is gone, a cultured, intelligent, determined and smiling woman. From TV to radio to newspapers, she was a free voice in journalism — says the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa —. Strong in her ideas, she often went against the tide but she was always ready for confrontation. My sincere condolences to her loved ones.





I express my condolences — commented the Speaker of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana —. Talented and passionate reporter and writer, her untimely death represents a great loss for Italian journalism. Our deepest condolences go out to the family.

Maria Giovanna Maglie is gone, a combative journalist, a strong woman, with her ideas and her polemical vis – writes Enrico Mentana, director of Tg de La7 —. Each of her remembers her in her own way, according to her passions and sensitivities. A prayer for Maria Giovanna Maglie. Rest in peace, the remembrance via Twitter of the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano. A great regret. Maria Giovanna Maglie was a strong, acute and courageous woman and journalist, the memory of the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida.

See also Microsoft shouts: TV is the key to promoting the popularity of cloud streaming games | Big community platform | Digital Condolences that also come from the M5S front: The untimely death of Maria Giovanna Maglie deprives us of a passionate and unconventional journalist, capable of expressing an acute and combative point of view — comments the president of the Rai Supervisory Commission, Barbara Floridia —. My deepest condolences go out to her family and to those who knew her during her professional life.

The Political Diary newsletter If you want to stay updated on political news, subscribe to the newsletter “Political Diary”. It is dedicated to Corriere della Sera subscribers and arrives twice a week at 12. Just click here.