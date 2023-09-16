European ‘Make Sense Campaign’ Raises Awareness for Early Diagnosis of Head and Neck Tumors in Italy

The ‘Make sense campaign’ is set to return to Italy from 18 to 22 September, promoting the early diagnosis of head and neck tumors. The campaign is part of a wider European education and awareness initiative and is being promoted in Italy by the Italian Association of Cervical-Cephalic Oncology (Aiocc). Joining the campaign this year is the Valle d’Aosta Local Health Authority, with the complex otolaryngology structure led by Dr. Antonella De Stefani taking charge of the coordination.

As part of the campaign, specialists will be visiting Clinic Number 22 of the Parini hospital in Aosta (Piastra) on Tuesday 19 September. The specialists will be offering free consultations from 3 pm to 6 pm, but appointments are required. Interested individuals can call on Monday 18 September from 10 am to 12 pm to schedule an appointment at 0165 54 44 81.

Dr. Antonella De Stefani emphasizes the importance of prevention and early detection. While the number of head and neck tumors in the region is relatively stable, cases with more severe symptoms are being observed. Often, symptoms are ignored or mistaken for common ailments such as a sore throat, cold, or seasonal illness. Identifying the signs of the disease quickly is crucial, as early diagnosis significantly increases the survival rate to 80-90%.

The upcoming “Make sense campaign” will focus on the motto “one symptom for three weeks,” highlighting the importance of paying attention to any persistent symptoms related to cervico-cephalic carcinomas. The campaign aims to raise awareness among the public and healthcare professionals about the early signs of these tumors and the need for proactive action.

