Cycling: Kazakh Lutsenko wins the Marco Pantani memorial – News

The Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko of Astana is the winner of the twentieth edition of the Memorial Marco Pantani, starting from Riccione and arriving in Cesenatico.





Already first in 2019, he won a three-way sprint, leaving behind the Swiss Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) and the Frenchman Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers).





Shortly before the start of the race organized by the Gruppo Sportivo Emilia, around 100 racing pigeons with the dorsal number 145 were released, the last number with which Marco Pantani achieved a podium in his career.



