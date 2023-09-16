The Lenovo Legion Go: A Promising Handheld Gaming PC with Impressive Features

Lenovo Unveils New Lenovo Legion Go, a Game-Changing Handheld Gaming PC

In the world of gaming, handheld PCs have become the latest trend. The idea of accessing your entire Steam library while on the go sounds exciting, but many have felt that the technology still has a way to go before it can attract a wider consumer base. However, Lenovo’s new Legion Go seems to be challenging that notion by offering significant improvements over previous handheld gaming PCs.

At first glance, the Legion Go may not seem all that impressive. Made of high-quality plastic, it appears massive when placed on a table or held in someone’s hand. However, the device’s dimensions are actually quite reasonable, and its surprising lightweight design makes it much more manageable. Upon closer inspection, it becomes evident that Lenovo has carefully considered the strengths and weaknesses of devices like Valve’s Steam Deck and incorporated the necessary improvements.

One standout feature of the Legion Go is its large 8.8-inch display. With its competitive QHD+ panel, the device offers striking visuals and clarity, with the ability to run at various resolutions, from 800p to 1600p. The operating system allows users to easily adjust the panel’s resolution and even offers the ability to customize power output, fan speed, refresh rate (up to 144 Hz), and more. This level of control empowers users to prioritize either high-quality images or high frame rates, depending on their preferences or battery life requirements.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 chip, the Legion Go boasts impressive performance capabilities. It has 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and at least 512GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, expandable via MicroSD card. Despite its power, Lenovo has managed to keep the device cool and quiet even under stress, something that many other portable PC units struggle with. The only remaining question mark is the 49.2 Whr battery, and users will have to wait and see how it performs in real-world usage. Thankfully, the device comes with fast charging capabilities.

Not only does the Legion Go excel on the PC gaming front, but it also offers Nintendo Switch-like elements. The controllers can be detached and used separately, featuring responsive controls designed to eliminate any drifting issues. The right controller even includes extra buttons for FPS mode, which can be plugged into a peripheral to resemble a flight stick or a mouse. While not motion controllers like the Joy-Cons, these detachable controllers provide sophisticated functionality and design.

Lenovo is also developing a software suite that will integrate various PC storefronts and streaming services, allowing users to access their gaming libraries in one place with ease. In terms of connectivity, the Legion Go comes with USB-C ports, an audio jack, and even an adjustable back panel so it can stand on its own.

While the Legion Go may not be the most visually appealing system, it undoubtedly ticks all the boxes of a great mobile gaming PC. Despite a few bugs and issues noticed during testing, Lenovo is expected to address them with software patches and updates before its release later this year. As for the price, expected to be in the £700 range, it may raise some eyebrows but considering its capabilities and versatility, it appears to be a worthwhile investment for those seeking PC gaming on the go without the need for a gaming laptop.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

