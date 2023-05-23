Home » AMD Radeon RX 7600 Suggested Price Dropped to $269
AMD Radeon RX 7600 Suggested Price Dropped to $269

Adjust the suggested price before it goes on sale, it should only be AMD Radeon RX 7600.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 is confirmed to be on sale on May 25th, and the media test will be lifted at 9:00 pm on May 24th, and just earlier, Videocardz has learned that AMD has adjusted the price of Radeon RX 7600 to $269.

Originally, before the Videocardz announcement, the AMD Radeon RX 7600 had a suggested price of $299.

Using the RDNA 3 architecture, the GPU code used by the Radeon RX 7600 is Navi 33 XL, paired with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

I don’t know if this price adjustment is due to the fact that the suggested price of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB is also 299 US dollars. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB is expected to go on sale in July, while GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB will go on sale on May 24, with a suggested price of $399.


