That’s why Airbnb providers pay me for my stay

Chelsea Hope started out creating content for businesses, then expanded into Airbnb hosting and coaching others on UGC. Chelsea Hope

Chelsea Hope spotted “user-generated content” (UGC) while scrolling on TikTok. She quit her job in retail to create content for brands’ social channels. In one month she made more than 20,000 euros. Hope’s clients include hosts of Airbnb properties where she has been paid to stay.

This essay is based on a transcribed conversation with Chelsea Hope, a 22-year-old content creator in Las Vegas. Insider verified her income with documents. The following text has been edited for length and clarity.