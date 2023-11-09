The 10 new motorcycles not to be missed at Eicma

At the Milan Motor Show, the spotlight is on large-displacement crossovers and adrenaline-pumping naked bikes.

As usual, there are numerous new features to admire while walking through the eight pavilions in which Eicma is located. Many new models belong to the crossover category, very popular today, they are often large-displacement enduros with a strong propensity for motorbike touring, without the obligation to stop when the asphalt runs out. In general, the front wheel is 21 inches in the more specialized models, or 19″ in those with more attention to sporty driving on asphalt. Many new features concentrated among the naked bikes, loved by Italians, of every engine capacity, from 300 to 1000.

