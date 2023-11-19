The 21st Guangzhou Auto Show: New Models and New Energy Vehicles Take Center Stage

The 21st Guangzhou Auto Show Opens with New Models and New Energy Vehicles Leading the Way

The 21st Guangzhou Auto Show officially kicked off on November 17 at the Canton Fair Complex, with a focus on the intensive release of new models and new energy vehicles. The exhibition, which is known as a benchmark for the auto market in the new year, has seen a significant increase in the number of cars on display and debut models compared to previous years.

The exhibition area this year covers a vast 220,000 square meters, with a total of 1,132 cars from all over the world participating. Among them, 469 new energy vehicles were exhibited. Major car companies have brought blockbuster models and the latest technological achievements to the auto show, and new energy vehicles continue to steal the spotlight.

The shift towards new energy vehicles was evident at the exhibition, with domestic new energy vehicle brands attracting far more visitors than overseas brands. Traditional car companies are also actively embracing new energy, with BMW mainly displaying new energy models and GAC Toyota introducing new energy brand Platinum Wisdom.

A total of 59 world premiere cars were launched at the Guangzhou International Auto Show, further demonstrating the event’s importance as a stage for new car releases. Among the new models unveiled at the show, several are expected to be delivered in the first half of next year, which will enrich the supply of the auto market.

Looking towards the automobile market in 2024, industry experts are cautiously optimistic, anticipating growth as the effects of policies to stabilize the economy and promote consumption gradually become evident. Feng Xingya, general manager of GAC Group, expressed optimism for the auto market, highlighting the continued growth of the new energy vehicle market and strong automobile exports.

Wang Jun, President of Changan Automobile, also sees a promising future, stating that the spectrum of new energy products in various power types and market segments is becoming increasingly complete, with an expected increase in the supply scale of new energy products in 2024.

Overall, the 21st Guangzhou Auto Show has showcased the growing interest in new energy vehicles and the future of the automobile market, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and innovation.

Share this: Facebook

X

