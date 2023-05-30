The 87th CMEF ended successfully Mindray Medical launched a variety of new products and solutions_Business Channel_证券星星

(Original title: The 87th CMEF ended successfully and Mindray Medical launched a variety of new products and solutions)

Recently, the 87th China International Medical Equipment (Spring) Fair (CMEF), the “carrier-level” conference of the global medical device industry, was successfully concluded at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center. Nearly 5,000 exhibitors from home and abroad brought tens of thousands of cutting-edge products to this grand event, demonstrating the cutting-edge technology of the industry. Mindray Medical, the world‘s leading provider of medical devices and solutions, also appeared on the scene, attracting attention on the spot.

At this year’s CMEF, Mindray Medical launched a variety of new products in the three major areas of life information and support, in vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. In addition to exhibiting products, dozens of in-depth sharing sessions focusing on Mindray’s smart medical ecology, cutting-edge technologies, innovative products and solutions were carefully created for the audience.

In the life information and support exhibition area, Mindray Medical displayed scenario-based solutions, including operating room solutions, emergency solutions, ICU solutions, etc., as well as Mindray Medical’s mWear wearable monitoring, BeneFusion i/u series infusion pumps, etc. New product prototype.

In the in vitro diagnostics exhibition area, Mindray Medical restored the original appearance of the laboratory from a multi-dimensional viewing perspective, and exhibited new product prototypes such as CAL 7000 automatic blood analysis assembly line, M1000 biochemical immune assembly line, and CX-6000.

In the medical imaging exhibition area, Mindray Medical exhibited Xingyun DigiEye 330/350 series, TEX20 series POC specialist ultrasound Consona series, wireless handheld ultrasound TE Air and other new prototypes.

It is worth mentioning that Mindray’s latest high-end dual-column DigiEye330/350 not only has high-quality large-size wireless flat-panel detectors, but also is equipped with a 360° touch handle, which can realize instant pull and go, instant stop. In addition, this product also supports pediatric professional photography functions, and can be linked with “Ruiying Cloud++” to achieve diverse clinical needs such as 5G telemedicine, information desensitization, image transmission, and community chat.

Independent innovation is rooted in the genes of Mindray Medical. In the past few years, Mindray Medical has devoted about 10% of its revenue to research and development. Judging from the 2022 annual report data alone, the company’s R&D investment reached a new high, with a total amount of 3.191 billion yuan, accounting for 10.51% of the operating income for the same period.

At present, Mindray Medical has established a R&D innovation platform based on global resource allocation, built ten R&D centers, and has 3,927 R&D engineers. In the future, Mindray will continue to improve the level of technological innovation and product quality to help the development of my country’s medical device industry.

