Home » Statistics of the week: 37 percent of those surveyed resort to counterfeit products
Technology

Statistics of the week: 37 percent of those surveyed resort to counterfeit products

by admin
Statistics of the week: 37 percent of those surveyed resort to counterfeit products

Whether Amazon, eBay or Alibaba – there are literally no limits to online trading. Because the e-commerce shops make it easy for consumers in Germany to order goods from abroad. According to a survey by IPC of more than 33,000 respondents from 40 countries, Amazon is the most frequently chosen retailer for cross-border purchases – 27 percent stated that they made their last foreign purchase through Amazon. Alibaba and AliExpress are in second place with 17 percent. The Chinese supplier mainly sells goods from Asia – including many plagiarisms. eBay (9 percent), Shein (6 percent) and Wish (5 percent) are also frequently used.

Counterfeit product infographic

Brand and product piracy is becoming a serious problem in Germany due to easy access to foreign goods. The value of goods confiscated by customs has risen steadily in recent years. In 2022, border guards confiscated products worth 435 million euros. This corresponds to an increase of around 38 percent compared to 2021 and even 82 percent compared to 2020. More than half of all seizures registered by customs come from China (57.9 percent) and Hong Kong (16.3 percent).




(Bild:

shutterstock/3dmask

)

In our weekly column we present numbers, curves and diagrams from technology and science.

Knowingly bought fakes

Another reason for the increased occurrence of counterfeit articles is the willingness of many consumers to consciously buy counterfeits. According to an EU-wide survey, in 2022 more than a third of respondents between the ages of 15 and 24 said they had bought counterfeits on purpose, and 37 percent also confirmed that they had also done so unknowingly. Compared to previous years, the proportion of those has more than doubled. Mostly counterfeit branded clothing is bought. Around half of the buyers cited the price advantage as a reason, 27 percent say they simply don’t care if it’s a fake.

Amazon in particular is committed to fighting counterfeit products. According to its own Brand Protection Report 2022, the company automatically checks more than eight billion offers every day and discovered around six million counterfeits last year and was thus able to remove them from the supply chain. The online retailer’s efforts seem to have borne fruit in recent years: while around six million attempts to open counterfeit sales accounts were stopped in 2020, by 2022 there will only be around 800,000. The platform is becoming increasingly unattractive to scammers.




(jl)

To home page

See also  shepherds don't know their sheep, but it's the other way around!

You may also like

Why is leadership so important for corporate success?

Rumor: Hot Wheels Unleashed is getting a sequel

What you should know about the Japanese manufacturer...

Intel also emphasizes AI! Meteor Lake series processors...

The next price-performance cracker is just around the...

An immortal legend in the game industry, “GTA...

Used cars the use of B2B online auctions...

“No Man’s Sky” Mac & VR version expected?The...

how AI and automation help

Don’t like being tracked by apps?Teach you how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy