Mourning in the world of cinema and theater. The actor Ivano Marescotti died at the age of 77, struck down by a long illness. He had been hospitalized for a few days at the Santa Maria delle Croci hospital in Ravenna, following his worsening health conditions.

Ivano Marescotti was an actor much loved by the public and had starred in numerous films and fiction. Among the protagonists of ‘Cado dalle nubi’, the first film by Checco Zalone, had worked with Roberto Benigni in ‘Johnny Stecchino’, but also in various international productions, with Ridley Scott, Anthony Minghella, and in Italy with Mario Martone, Carlo Cecchi, Giampiero Solari, Giorgio Albertazzi, among others. In ‘King Arthur’ (2004), with Clive Owen, Keira Knightley and Ioan Gruffudd, he played the role of Bishop Germano. For just over a year he had decided to leave his acting profession to devote himself full time to his ‘Theatre Accademia Marescotti’, his theater school based in Ravenna.

He had returned to live in his home town, Villanova di Bagnacavallo, where a year ago, on March 28, 2022, he married his partner Erika. He also leaves a daughter, Iliad, born in 2003 from a previous marriage. Born in 1946 in Villanova, in Lower Romagna, after graduating from the Nervi-Severini art school in Ravenna, he worked for ten years in the urban planning office of the Municipality of Ravenna. He often joked about this aspect, underlining that he arrived late in his acting career. Decision that he made in 1981, resigning and undertaking the theatrical activity. He works among others with Leo de Berardinis, Marco Martinelli. In 1989, the meeting with Silvio Soldini and his participation in the film ‘L’aria serena dell’Ovest’ convinced him to devote himself mainly to cinema.

He has starred in over fifty films, working with directors such as Anthony Minghella, Ridley Scott and Roberto Benigni (Johnny Stecchino and The Monster), Marco Risi, Pupi Avati, Sandro Baldoni, Maurizio Nichetti, Carlo Mazzacurati, Antonello Grimaldi and Klaus Maria Brandauer. His cinematographic activity earned him 6 nominations for the Silver Ribbon, which he won in 2004 for his interpretation in the short film ‘Assicurazione sulla vita’ by Tommaso Cariboni and Augusto Modigliani.

