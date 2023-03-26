Home Health Malta-Italy, formations and LIVE result of the qualifications for the European Championships
Forbidden to make mistakes at 20.45 in Ta’ Qali for the Azzurri, defeated on their debut in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Mancini changes eight compared to England: Retegui confirmed in the trident with Politano and Gnonto. In the middle play Tonali, Cristante and Pessina, behind the news are the Scalvini-Romagnoli couple as well as Emerson. Beaten by North Macedonia, Marcolini bets on the Satariano-Jones tandem

MALTA (3-5-2): Bonello; Apap, Castle, Attard; J.Mbong, Yankam, William, N. Muscat, Corbalan; Satarian, Jones. CT Marcolini

ITALIA (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Scalvini, Romagnoli, Emerson; Tonali, Cristante, Pessina; Politano, Retegui, Gnonto. CT Mancini

