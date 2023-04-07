The advent of revolutionary full-color electronic paper: comparable to the most advanced paper prints, mass production will be launched next year

News on April 6,E Ink Yuantai Technology announced today that it has launched the full-color electronic paper E Ink Spectra 6 technology.

According to the official, this is a revolutionary new color electronic paper that provides unprecedented color saturation and vividness of reflective displays, and canComparable to the same color effect of the most advanced paper color printers on the market today.

E Ink Spectra 6 aims to beProvides a print-like alternative to all paper poster boardssuitable for in-store advertising, indoor kanban, or to replace any paper poster kanban.

At present, the resolution of Spectra 6 color electronic paper has been optimized to 200 PPI, the contrast ratio is 30:1, and it can operate in the temperature range of 0 to 50 degrees Celsius.

In the display part of the screen, E Ink Sparkle can also be used to design partial image flickering effects. Through partial dynamic image special effects, it can highlight the transmission of advertising messages and help advertisers achieve more eye-catching product promotion effects.

E Ink Spectra 6 will provide a variety of display sizes to choose from, allowing customers to choose the appropriate size according to different application scenarios,Mass production is expected to be launched in 2024.