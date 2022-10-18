Listen to the audio version of the article

The effects of the energy crisis and delays in supplies are beginning to be felt on Italian industry, with the first slowdowns in demand in some strategic sectors. Among these, agricultural machinery, for which FederUnacoma detects (based on the data provided by the Ministry of Transport) a drop in registrations in the first nine months of the year, equal to -14.4% compared to the same period of 2021, which had nevertheless been an exceptional year. So much so that, the association explains, sales levels are still largely positive.

let’s see the numbers in detail: between January and September, 15,800 tractors were sold, a number lower than that of the first nine months of last year (18,500), but still higher than the average of recent years, which stood at around 14 thousand units.

A decrease of 14% is recorded for combine harvesters, according to the note released by FederUnacoma, for a total of 308 units registered, while tractors with loading bed lose 21.5% (390 machines). The decline for trailers was more contained (-9.5% compared to 6,700 machines), while telescopic handlers, although marking a significant decrease compared to 2021 (-25%), still recorded a number of units sold equal to 866, much higher than the average of recent years.

The causes of this slowdown in the market are those mentioned above: delays in the supply chain, the increase in production costs and the consequent increase in list prices, which risks compromising the competitiveness of Italian producers with respect to those of other countries. emerging, which do not have to deal with the energy crisis that is putting our companies in difficulty.

It is difficult, given the many uncertainties of the geopolitical and economic scenario, to make forecasts on the market trend in the coming months. In fact, everything will depend on the developments of the war in Ukraine unleashed by the Russian invasion and on inflationary dynamics.