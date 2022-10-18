Home Sports Zhejiang coach: The later schedule is more difficult Wu Qian: Let the young players feel the CBA_Competition_Xinhua News Agency_On
Sports

Zhejiang coach: The later schedule is more difficult Wu Qian: Let the young players feel the CBA_Competition_Xinhua News Agency_On

by admin
Zhejiang coach: The later schedule is more difficult Wu Qian: Let the young players feel the CBA_Competition_Xinhua News Agency_On

Original title: Zhejiang coach: The later schedule is more difficult Wu Qian: Let the young players feel the CBA

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

Beijing time on October 18th, in the fourth round of the CBA regular season today, Zhejiang defeated Nanjing Tongxi 123-87 and won 4 consecutive victories!

“The players worked very hard on the field and won the game.” Zhejiang coach Wang Shilong said after the game: “The next schedule will be a big test for us. I hope everyone can be prepared and meet the challenge!”

In this game, Wu Qian scored 24 points, and scored 5 rebounds and 4 assists. After the game, he also believed that the following games would be more difficult, and hoped that the team would perform well in the future.

“Everyone has been prepared from the beginning, and this game will let young players go up to the back to feel the atmosphere of the CBA game.” Wu Qian said after the game: “The next schedule is indeed difficult, and we must prepare for difficulties. preparations, and strive to have a good performance in the back.”

(Editor: Xiaobai)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  The Italian consumer technology sector grows by 9.2% in 2021

You may also like

The emotions of Gaia, on the field and...

Aisaki Ueno beats Cui Jing and the South...

Modica, bitter coffee: different prices for men, women...

Milan and Leao, meeting with the lawyer: the...

Liaoning Announcement: Liu Yanyu was initially diagnosed with...

Expo Inox must surrender deadly Gorgonzola from three

4 years, $82.5 million, NBA Rockets renews with...

For Banchette Ivrea comeback in two minutes A...

Wu’s first 24 points, Achul scored 20+15, Zhejiang...

Telemarketing, powers and limits of the public register...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy