Beijing time on October 18th, in the fourth round of the CBA regular season today, Zhejiang defeated Nanjing Tongxi 123-87 and won 4 consecutive victories!

“The players worked very hard on the field and won the game.” Zhejiang coach Wang Shilong said after the game: “The next schedule will be a big test for us. I hope everyone can be prepared and meet the challenge!”

In this game, Wu Qian scored 24 points, and scored 5 rebounds and 4 assists. After the game, he also believed that the following games would be more difficult, and hoped that the team would perform well in the future.

“Everyone has been prepared from the beginning, and this game will let young players go up to the back to feel the atmosphere of the CBA game.” Wu Qian said after the game: “The next schedule is indeed difficult, and we must prepare for difficulties. preparations, and strive to have a good performance in the back.”

