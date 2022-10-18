The new era of the center-right begins. And the attack on abortion starts again. Senator Maurizio Gasparri, Forza Italia, has just deposited a bill whose title is more than clear on what the intentions are: “Modification of article 1 of the civil code regarding the recognition of the legal capacity of the unborn child”.

This is the third time you have tried it, Gasparri. A photocopy text was presented already in the XVI legislature, and then in the XVII. We are now at the eighteenth and last week he filed the usual text. Moreover, the story is long because it follows a legislative proposal of the movement for life, back in 1995. There are just three lines, but disruptive: «Every human being has the legal capacity from the moment of conception. The patrimonial rights that the law recognizes in favor of the conceived are subordinated to the event of birth “.

It is evident, in fact, even if we are talking about patrimonial rights and the civil code, that giving juridical capacity to the newly conceived embryo is the total denial of the right to abortion. One goes against the other. And in fact, as Gasparri himself wrote in the report to his penultimate proposal, “in article 1 of law 194, on the voluntary termination of pregnancy, it is said that the State” protects human life from its very beginning “. There is therefore an attention to the conceived, but there is no attribution of the right to life and even less the recognition of its subjectivity, since the concept of “protection” can also be referred to things ». And again, to be more explicit: «The modification of article 1 of the civil code is appropriate because it would lead to the application of the entire law no. 194 of 1978 more consistent with the intent to prevent voluntary abortion, in any form, legal or clandestine “.

Here he is again against the right to abortion, in short. That the senator explains thus: «I present it to all the legislatures, it is a commitment that I had made with Carlo Casini of the movement for life who was a longtime deputy of the DC and passed away a few years ago. I would like a peaceful discussion on these issues. That it had at least as its objective the application of the entire law 194, which should not be abolished, but which should be respected in all its rules. At least that would be important. Talk about life. Will he be lawful? Let’s say that I always present it hoping that sooner or later we can discuss all these issues with serenity. No imposition, but no flight from issues whose relevance, delicacy and complexity I understand ».

For Maurizio Gasparri it is therefore a battle of identity and flag, to give a legal shield to the conceived. Knowing that everything else would follow as a logical and legal consequence. Also the impossibility of abortion for the woman and the criminal risk – in the manner of what happens in Poland – for the doctor. He raises regardless. The novelty this time is that in Parliament there is a strong center-right majority that could follow him. «I hope for a reflection on the subject at least without ideological clashes. I know it’s not easy, ”he just says.

The reactions

The reaction of the Democratic Party, entrusted to a tweet by Simona Malpezzi, was not long in coming: «In the Senate FI re-presents the bill to modify Article 1 of the CC regarding the recognition of the legal capacity of the unborn child. This is the right that cares about women’s freedom, the right that says it won’t touch 194. Unheard of. “

And the M5S also comments with Chiara Appendino, who publishes this tweet: «The government has not yet taken office and #Gasparri has already filed a bill against # abortion. In the election campaign they played with words, now they play with fire. It will not be politics to oppose these setbacks, but Italy ”.