The alcoholic march for the bachelorette party that makes the Bergamo area tremble

A goliardic idea that got out of hand on social media and is now even creating some concern for public order. The epicenter is Almenno San Bartolomeo, a small town in the Bergamo area from which the “Golden Mile” to Brembate Sopra should start on 25 March. What are we talking about? As told by Corriere, it is the event organized by the 24-year-old Julia Invernizzi to celebrate the stag-hen party in view of the marriage with his Mauro set for March 30. Not a traditional evening or a weekend abroad, but a real tour de force stopping in all thirteen bars along the way, with the obligation to drink alcohol.

Alcoholic march, an idea reserved for friends that has gone viral on social media

The invitations started in a chat of friends. Then someone circulated the flyer on social media. And there the situation degenerated, with many people who responded enthusiastically to the invitation (which was not addressed to them). And now it is feared that many, too many, will show up at the starting line of the “alcoholic march”. The mayor of Almenno San Bartolomeo has already been alerted, with requests to suspend the initiative. And Giulia herself, who can do little now to stop the viral wave, tells Corriere: “I am receiving calls from a lot of people who would also like to participate in the race and ask me how to register. Not to mention , of some associations that have thrown themselves against it. In short, something hallucinating, a situation in which I never thought I’d end up and which I can’t explain. We can’t go back to the original post from which all this cinema started”.

