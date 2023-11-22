“The all-inclusive mentality of our federal government must end”

Do you have any examples of such expenses?

For example, the pension system needs to be reformed. Pensions currently eat up a fifth of the federal budget. Therefore: The pension at 63, which costs three billion euros a month, must be abolished. Especially for desk jobs that can still be carried out at an older age. We need more net of gross wages so that going to work becomes much more worthwhile. Too many people are claiming citizen’s money who are not actually in need. Settlement subsidies for individual companies must be canceled, Intel cannot receive ten billion euros, and we need a corporate tax reform, because our taxes are the highest in international comparison. In addition, bureaucracy must be halved and administration digitized in order to save expensive administrative staff.

