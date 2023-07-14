“The alternative would be to stop talking to China at all”

When asked whether Germany was making the same mistake with China as with its dependency on Russia, Jandura replies that it was too naïve when it came to Russia. “As far as China is concerned, companies are now much more attentive and have developed an awareness of the risk that arises from these intensive trade relations.” The economy must be given time to change supply chains. “We also need a little help from politicians. It is unacceptable for free trade agreements to be negotiated over 20 or 30 years. You always come up with new ideas without really coming to a conclusion. And if we can no longer conclude agreements with partners like New Zealand or Canada, then to be honest, I no longer know who else is eligible worldwide.

