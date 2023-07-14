Home » “The alternative would be to stop talking to China at all”
Business

“The alternative would be to stop talking to China at all”

by admin
“The alternative would be to stop talking to China at all”

When asked whether Germany was making the same mistake with China as with its dependency on Russia, Jandura replies that it was too naïve when it came to Russia. “As far as China is concerned, companies are now much more attentive and have developed an awareness of the risk that arises from these intensive trade relations.” The economy must be given time to change supply chains. “We also need a little help from politicians. It is unacceptable for free trade agreements to be negotiated over 20 or 30 years. You always come up with new ideas without really coming to a conclusion. And if we can no longer conclude agreements with partners like New Zealand or Canada, then to be honest, I no longer know who else is eligible worldwide.

See also  US and Wall Street midterm elections. Republicans or Democrats victory: Morgan Stanley's outlook

You may also like

Revolut brings the Visa card machine to the...

Russia: New figures show how badly the economy...

China’s Shipbuilding Industry Sets New Records: A Look...

Minimum wage, amendment by the majority to scuttle...

Confidence in Germany as a business location is...

Resolution 23 of 07/10/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Before and after photo: How Zuckerberg trained to...

Work, Calderone: “I don’t believe in the minimum...

Han Zheng Discusses Economic Cooperation with Standard Chartered...

Scholz only sees himself at the beginning of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy