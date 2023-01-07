The central enterprises are operating steadily and the revenue is expected to reach 39.4 trillion yuan this year

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-06 20:04

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 5 (Reporter Wang Xi) In 2022, state-owned central enterprises will coordinate epidemic prevention and control and enterprise production and operation, coordinate development and safety, and promote economic operation to achieve steady progress. The annual operating income of central enterprises is expected to be 39.4. trillion yuan and total profit of 2.55 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.3% and 5.5% respectively.

This is the information the reporter learned from the meeting of heads of central enterprises held by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council on January 5.

“In 2022, state-owned central enterprises will promote quality improvement and efficiency improvement and special governance in parallel, and the role of the ‘pillar’ and ‘ballast stone’ that stabilize the overall economic and social situation will be fully exerted.” Zhang Yuzhuo, Secretary of the Party Committee of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, said at the meeting.

It is understood that in the first 11 months of last year, central enterprises paid a total of 2.6 trillion yuan in taxes and fees, an increase of 18.8% year-on-year; the annualized labor productivity of all employees was 746,000 yuan/person, an increase of 9.2% year-on-year; The asset-liability ratio was 64.9%, a year-on-year decrease of 0.2 percentage points.

Good performance is inseparable from the continuous release of reform dividends. In 2022, the state-owned central enterprises will decisively win the three-year reform of state-owned enterprises to ensure high-quality closing and achieve the expected goal of “three obvious results”.