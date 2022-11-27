Listen to the audio version of the article

A picture of profound uncertainty as regards the prospects, but defined instead in its most critical consequences: according to an analysis carried out by Piessepi and Nomisma with the support of Gidp (intersectoral group of personnel managers), «companies are undergoing a transversal the impact of inflation driven by high energy prices, with an increase in the energy bill which stands at 110 billion euros more than last year. Consumption is also affected by the inflationary push, with a loss of purchasing power of Italian families equal to 2,300 euros».

Change activity

The inevitable effect, explain the Nosmisma analysts, is the change in the approach of Italian companies towards the definition of new work organization models. What does it mean concretely? That “61% of the companies involved in the survey say they have introduced change, development or revision activities on the organization chart and organizational roles, 44% on information systems and more than a third have modified processes, procedures and skills”.

It focuses on training

The research was carried out on one hundred interviews (70 private companies, 20 public bodies, 10 private or third sector bodies). A part, therefore, of the companies will intervene on their human capital, another will redefine their processes. In particular, as regards the first aspect, soft skills and employee training are once again at the center of HR attention. «Almost half of the companies involved declare that they have carried out technical training activities in the last 24 months, 42% have carried out training soft skill and 23% undertook courses of coaching individuals who support people in their growth phase». Aspects hitherto penalized by the low amount of dedicated human resources (32%), economic budget available (22%) and development of organization and people management (20%).

The importance of human resources

In an increasingly complex context, therefore, the strategic key to resisting aims to increase individual skills as tools to influence the quality and digitization of processes. «The survey – explains Silvia Zucconi, Market intelligence manager of Nomisma – defines how much human resources are today an essential asset to support the performance and competitiveness of companies and public bodies».