The bankers sink Piazza Affari. Waiting for Istat on GDP

Piazza Affari is positive at the opening

Downward opening for the Milan Stock Exchange. After a positive opening, the Ftse Mib index marks a drop of 0.2%. Paris, substantially stable while the German Dax conquers 0.53% at 15,883.45 points.

Banks down, the spread goes up

Among the stocks worth noting is Enel’s progress (+1.43%) after proxy advisor Glass Lewis recommended voting for Mazzucchelli as president. Banks were weak, with Banco Bpm, Finecobank and Bper all down by around 1%.

Tensions on government bonds continue, weighing on the credit sector. The spread between BTPs and German Bunds rises to 191 basis points.

GDP ITALY AND THE EURO ZONE

The macro agenda is particularly generous with ideas, in which, as often happens, the forecasts on Italian growth in the first quarter are released shortly before those relating to the Eurozone, facilitating an immediate comparison. From Istat at 10 the preliminary estimate on growth for the three months to 31 January: the outlook is that of a quarterly expansion of 0.2% at an annual rate of 1.4%, after the economic slowdown of 0.1% and the trend growth of 1.8% with which 2022 ended. In the hearing on the economic policy document and in the latest economic bulletin, the Bank of Italy assumed modest GDP growth for the first quarter, supported by the manufacturing sector. An hour after Istat, it is up to Eurostat to publish the first reading of the same data at the euro zone level, and the consensus gathered by Reuters is betting on a trend identical to the Italian one, i.e. growth of 0.2% on quarter and 1 .4% on year after the zero cyclical change and the trend growth of 1.8% in the fourth quarter.

Wall Street closed the best session of the year

Bold sitting on WallStreet, supported not so much by macro data as by the positive tone of the quarterly reports. The Nasdaq (+2.43% to 12,142) closed its best session in a month. S&P500 +2% to 4,135. Best of all the FANG Plus index, which brings together the ten best Tech USA, up by +3.80% to 6,089 points.

From a graphical point of view, this happened: the three indices violated their respective key thresholds at 12,000, 4,000 and 6,000 points, but to provide new indications of thrust they must break 4,200, 12,300 and 6,200 points respectively. So we are in the middle of the ford. To be monitored.

On the rest of the main price lists there is little or nothing to report, while the most important news could come from EU Natural Gas with the fourth negative week in a row and the price at its lowest for 14 months.