Udinese – Kick-off tonight / The decisions of the coaches: review

Udinese left yesterday afternoon for Puglia, where during this evening he will have to face one of the less fit teams in our league: Lecce. It’s not going to be an easy game, given that in the last nine games the Giallorossi have won only one and are looking for fundamental points for salvation.
The start of the race is scheduled for the pre-evening, we talk about 18:30 today. An unusual time, but which will not allow all Juventus fans to miss this match. Let’s not waste any more time and go immediately to see all the latest news coming in view of the match. Here is the review <<
