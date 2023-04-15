Home World Partizan beat Panathinaikos Aleksa Avramović statement | Sports
Partizan beat Panathinaikos Aleksa Avramović statement | Sports

Partizan beat Panathinaikos Aleksa Avramović statement | Sports

After the triumph against Panainaikos, Aleksa Avramović talked about Real Madrid, the Euroleague, the fans…

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The Serbian team did not shine in the last match of the league part, there were too many oscillations, but in the end the goal was achieved. Important points during the comeback from a double-digit deficit were scored by Aleksa Avramović (14, 3sk, 3as). “First I would like to thank the audience for their great support. It is too early to immediately think about Real, we have matches in the ABA league against Zadar and Budućnost, where we can secure home advantage” Avramović began.

Then he talked a little about the clash with Madrid. “We know we beat Real in the playoffs, let’s compete, enjoy basketball, to give the maximum and to try to try to get at least one victory in Madrid. They have been playing in the final four for years, which means that they easily won matches in the top 8 stage, they are the cream of European and world basketball.they have great players.”

In the first half, Partizan was 18 points behind Panathinaikos (20:38), and at the beginning of the last part it was “-11” (60:71). “They came motivated, excited to play the best basketball, they really caused us problems, not to mention who all caused us problems. The second half is a mirror of what we have been doing since the New Year and the match with Efes, the season is turned in our favor, we have 20 Euroleague wins.”

As a result, the victory against the Greek team was not important, because even with a defeat, Partizan would remain sixth, but it is also important for the team’s confidence. “That’s how the character of the team is built, they would have been six even if we had lost, but we don’t give up even when we have a big deficit. We didn’t come to play for fun, but to play every match professionallyAvramović concluded.

Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojćić

See also interesting details from the match:

