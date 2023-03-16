Eyes on the ECB. An increase in rates by 50 basis points is expected as announced, however there is no doubt that the crisis in the banking sector, triggered by the collapse of Svb, has changed the cards a lot and it is not excluded that in the end the Central Bank European Union limits itself to a rate hike of only 25 basis points. Ftse Mib futures are up 1.7%

