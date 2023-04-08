Israel, attack on the Tel Aviv seafront: the young Italian lawyer Alessandro Parini dies

The strategy of offensive attack disguised as defensive confrontation adopted by Israel has begun to bear its tragic and deadly fruits.

After yesterday morning’s killing of two young Israeli sisters, whose mother is still struggling between life and death, yesterday evening in lost his life was a young Roman lawyer, Alessandro Parini. According to the police, around 21.35 a car crashed at full speed on the Tel Aviv seafront cycle path, hitting a group of people who were walking, until it overturned on the lawn of nearby Charles Clore Park. A police officer and a city ranger were also passing by at the time of the attack. As soon as they noticed that the assailant attempted to reach for a rifle-like object and was shot and killed. Also according to a police source, no weapons were found in the vehicle, only a toy gun. Driving the vehicle, later found to be stolen, was 45-year-old Israeli Arab Yousef Abu Jaber, a resident of Kafr Qassemwith no criminal record.

The budget of injured is six people, including two elderly people and a young 17-year-old girl; all are Italian and British citizens. Alessandro Parini had arrived in Tel Aviv yesterday morning to spend the Easter holidays with a group of friends.

Alessandro Parisi

During the night the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloniand the foreign minister Antonio Tajanithrough their respective official bodies, expressed their deep condolences and closeness to the family of the victim, and to the injured, firmly condemning the cowardly terrorist attack.

It was to be expected, after the repeated attacks on the Al-Aqsa mosque, the predictable reaction of the besieged faithful, the equally predictable rockets fired from Gaza and the Lebanese border, the muscular reaction of Israel, which also attracted an unknown number of reservists, not just the pilots . Era predictable that after the powders which were set on fire, one would soon follow sad trail of blood. It was only a matter of time, hours. For every action there is a reaction. It’s a basic rule. It is the rule of war.

All three of yesterday’s victims had no other fault than being in the wrong place at the wrong time. And as for the two young girls to live in one of the many illegal Israeli settlements scattered, less and less like wildfire, in the West Bank. An unstoppable erosion that in recent years alone has taken away almost 30% of the territory from the Palestinians, once again stoking the fire of hatred and resentment.

Subscribe to the newsletter

