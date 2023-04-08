Francesco Galli in the image of a friend posted on instagram with the greeting “Goodbye brother, smile from up there”

Francesco Galli, the 17-year-old from Osnago who fell with his motorbike while traveling via Trento in Osnago, shortly after noon today, did not make it.

The injuries sustained in the impact with the tree and in the fall on the asphalt were too serious: despite the surgery he underwent shortly after being transferred to the Niguarda hospital in Milan by helicopter, to stem the severe bleeding, the clinical picture it got worse until he died.

In the village it was hoped that Francesco could save himself even if his conditions had immediately appeared desperate.

A resident a short distance from the site of the tragedy, Francesco attended the Viganò Institute for graphic design. The father is the owner of the well-known pastry shop located in front of the church and, with his wife and other daughter, today he had rushed to the scene of the accident, helplessly witnessing the attempts of the doctors to save the 17-year-old.

In the immediate event, resuscitators had also intervened who had activated the necessary maneuvers while awaiting the arrival of help with the appropriate equipment but unfortunately it was not enough to save him given the seriousness of the injuries.

