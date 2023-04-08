Home Health Osnago: Francesco Galli died, the 17-year-old who fell on his motorcycle while traveling via Trento. Country in mourning
Health

Osnago: Francesco Galli died, the 17-year-old who fell on his motorcycle while traveling via Trento. Country in mourning

by admin
Osnago: Francesco Galli died, the 17-year-old who fell on his motorcycle while traveling via Trento. Country in mourning

Francesco Galli in the image of a friend posted on instagram with the greeting “Goodbye brother, smile from up there”

Francesco Galli, the 17-year-old from Osnago who fell with his motorbike while traveling via Trento in Osnago, shortly after noon today, did not make it.

The injuries sustained in the impact with the tree and in the fall on the asphalt were too serious: despite the surgery he underwent shortly after being transferred to the Niguarda hospital in Milan by helicopter, to stem the severe bleeding, the clinical picture it got worse until he died.

In the village it was hoped that Francesco could save himself even if his conditions had immediately appeared desperate.

A resident a short distance from the site of the tragedy, Francesco attended the Viganò Institute for graphic design. The father is the owner of the well-known pastry shop located in front of the church and, with his wife and other daughter, today he had rushed to the scene of the accident, helplessly witnessing the attempts of the doctors to save the 17-year-old.

In the immediate event, resuscitators had also intervened who had activated the necessary maneuvers while awaiting the arrival of help with the appropriate equipment but unfortunately it was not enough to save him given the seriousness of the injuries.

Related articles

© www.merateonline.it – ​​The first online information network in the province of Lecco

See also  PFAS - the invisible danger

You may also like

US documents online, the New York Times: “They...

New Mazda MX-30 2023 an SUV with original...

The best cheap vitamin supplements to face the...

Which perennials bloom all summer? 10 permanent bloomers

Cooperation in the health sector will be further...

Do you get tingling in your hands or...

Appendicitis: what it is, symptoms, causes, intervention and...

BLUE COMPANY! It’s still semifinal!!! At 1.00 challenge...

Serie A, Lazio-Juventus 2-1 | ANSA. it

Saving a dry cake: Simple but ingenious tricks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy