Home News For Verona a victory at the photo finish on Sassuolo – Emilia-Romagna
News

For Verona a victory at the photo finish on Sassuolo – Emilia-Romagna

by admin
For Verona a victory at the photo finish on Sassuolo – Emilia-Romagna

Neroverdi ahead until the 84th minute, then goals from Ceccherini and Gaich

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 08 APR – Victory at the Bentegodi seemed ever closer for Sassuolo, but instead the joke came in the final minutes of the match. Taking the lead with Harroui in the 34th minute, the Emilians were then able to control the game.

But in the 84th minute Ceccherini equalized with a nice ‘corner’ on Ngonge’s corner. In the 95th minute, therefore in full stoppage time, Gaich’s goal was able to exploit a mistake by the opposing goalkeeper Consigli. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy